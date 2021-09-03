Windows of flat smashed and door damaged

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at residential premises in the Lisnafin Park area of Strabane this morning (Friday, September 3).

Sergeant Johnston said: “At around 2.30am, it was reported that the windows of a flat in the area were smashed.

"The front door of the property was also damaged following the incident. One woman was inside the premises at the time, but was not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 117 03/09/21.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”