GALLERY: Orchard Truck Run returns to the road

The Orchard Truck Run took place on Saturday, bringing the familiar fun and noise through the streets of Armagh!

The ever-popular event raises funds for charity, with this year's event being the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a gallery of pictures as the truck run passed through Newtownhamilton.

We have two more pages of photos inside this week's Ulster Gazette, which is in the shops now or you can buy an online version of the paper by clicking here.