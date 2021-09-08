Armagh family marks hotel's 45th anniversary with expansion

THE Armagh family who own one of Enniskillen's best-known hotels have announced plans to expand.

The Killyhevlin Hotel is owned by the Watson family, who once managed the Drumsill House Hotel.

Pearl and Archie Watson bought the Killyhevlin in 1976. Following Pearl's retirement over 20 years ago, the hotel was managed by her late son Rodney and daughter Jacqueline.

The Enniskillen hotel is celebrating 45 years in business, having enjoyed a busy season of staycations.

With occupancy rates reaching almost 100% throughout May through to August, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges is expecting strong demand for Autumn/Winter staycations.

To continue building on their success, the hotel is expanding the award-winning Killyhevlin team with up to 20 job opportunities available, including a number of exciting new positions.

