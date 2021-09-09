Appeal for information following stabbing as pair arrested

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a stabbing at a property in Armagh on Wednesday night, 8 September.



Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Police received a report of a disturbance at a house in the Ballynahone Crescent area of the city just before 9pm.



“Officers attended to find a man with injuries to his torso and wounds, reported to be stab wounds, to his collar bone. He was transported to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service.



“Two men, aged 50 and 51, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Both remain in custody, assisting with enquiries.



“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed or heard anything suspicious in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1964 of 08/09/21.”



A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport



Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org