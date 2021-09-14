Police investigate Ballymoney burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Loughabin Road area of Ballymoney on Sunday evening (September 12th).



This happened at some stage between 7.10pm and 8.30pm, when the male occupant returned to find his home ransacked with personal belongings rummaged through. It is not believed anything was taken.



It is reported that two males were observed leaving the area in a small car.



An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information that could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1914 - 12/09/21. A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.