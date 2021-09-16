Vaccine clinic at Strabane NWRC Campus this Monday

THE 'Jabbathon' vaccine promotion will continue next week with a range of clinics open including at the North West Regional Campus in Strabane.

Taking place next Monday on the Derry Road site, the clinic will run from 2pm to 5pm.

Mobile walk-in clinics will continue at some 30 campuses across Northern Ireland’s universities and Further Education colleges. The clinics are being run by Health Trust vaccinator teams for first doses.

Others include Omagh's South West College Campus on September 22, from 1pm to 5pm (open to the public).

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “It has been encouraging to see the enthusiasm of young people coming forward for vaccination and we want this to continue.

"The mobile walk-in clinics are designed to make the jab accessible for people and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to not delay any further. It’s important to get the jab as soon as possible so that you can benefit from the protection it offers.

“Life as we know it, especially for young people and students has seen so much disruption in the past 18 months. The vaccination can help ease this for everyone.

"Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of you becoming seriously unwell and evidence also shows that it reduces the risk of acquiring long-covid which can be particularly debilitating. With the start of a new term, I know this is a really exciting time and you’ll have lots of things you want to do – make vaccination one of them.”

For a list of all clinics, visit http://www.health-ni.gov.uk/news/new-jabbathon-dates-announced