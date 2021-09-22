Call for review of Strabane's heavily fortified station

STRABANE PSNI station is a "relic of the past" and should be removed or replaced.

That is the view of West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, who says there is no need for the heavily fortified structure in a post-Troubles era.

His comments on the imposing Bowling Green station come in the wake of a 172 page policing review that recommended that Northern Ireland's most fortified police station at Crossmaglen in south Armagh should close.

Speaking following the publication of that review which included 50 recommendations, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the station is "an emblem of the past" and had "no place in modern policing".

One of the main recommendations is the closure of Crossmaglen Police Station and disposing of the site within the next five years.

The structure has heavily-fortified security installations and watchtowers but the base "does not provide a positive or effective policing presence", the report stated.

Local elected representatives have now called for the demilitarisation of the Strabane station.

It's understood a motion will be brought forward on the issue at the next meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council, with independent councillor Paul Gallagher set to call of the Chief Constable to review the Strabane station in view of the situation at Crossmaglen.

However, in 2018 the PSNI rejected calls for a new police station amid claims by West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan that its “unwelcoming” facade was not benefitting relations between police and the community.

At the time, police said work had been undertaken to help reduce its visual impact.

Responding to the local MLA, the then Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Alan Todd had said that the “high security threat” meant that Strabane was unlikely to see new build or a significant overhaul to the current station.

“Ideally we would like to see softer perimeters and buildings…The simple fact that the station looks as it currently does is because of the current high security threat and the subsequent operational need in Strabane," he had said.

Daniel McCrossan said policing, including stations of police vehicles, need to "be brought into the 21st century".

He said: "The PSNI station in Strabane town is a relic of the past and should be either removed or replaced.

"Gone are the days of the troubles and the need for military-like fortification or intimidating land rovers.

"The PSNI are trying to modernise, and I welcome that. But this shouldn’t be limited to Crossmaglen, Strabane is equally as important if we are to ever change the image of the police here and how they are seen by local people.

“I have raised these issues with the PSNI in the past....but nothing seems to be changing.

"The PSNI really need to be brought up to the 21st century and that includes updating and modernising their existing stations and vehicles."

The West Tyrone MLA also described Castlederg Police Station, which the PSNI has now confirmed is to be disposed of an put on the market, as "an absolute eyesore where a rural community has been abandoned only to be left with a ruinous site in the centre of the town".

He is hopeful that the sale of the site will come to fruition "with a view of attracting investment in the town, ideally for community benefit".

When asked about the future of other PSNI stations, including Strabane, a police spokesperson said the service is current finalising its new Estates Strategy.

"It will be shared with the Northern Ireland Policing Board for their views," the spokesperson added.

"The strategy will seek to provide a modern fit for purpose police estate for the future."