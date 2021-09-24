£40,000 lighting upgrade planned for Tinnies site

NAMED as the second best tourist attraction in Northern Ireland, Strabane's iconic Tinnies structures are now in line for a major lighting upgrade costing £40,000.

The funding - which has been allocated from the Department for Communities (DfC) - was disclosed to councillors at a meeting of council's Business and Culture Commitee last week.

The work, to include "LED in-ground up-lighters, is expected to begin shortly.

In recent years the landmark site, formally titled 'Let the Dance Begin', has been utilised to show support for a number of causes and campaigns by illuminating the giant metal structures in various colours, however it's understood that more than half of the lights are now not working.

In order to bring the lighting system back up to standard, council was urged to invest in a new lighting system, when the matter was brought up by local SDLP councillor, Steven Edwards, last November.

Council has now revealed that external funding has been obtained, with costings now lower than had been initially anticipated.

"The preferred lighting option for ‘Let the Dance Begin’ selected by members in December 2020 committee had an estimated cost of £50,000 to £60,000," a report stated.

"Property Services have subsequently revised this estimate to £40,000 for LED in-ground uplighters.

"The Environment and Regeneration Directorate has secured external funding for these works through the DfC (Department for Communities) Recovery Grant.

"This procurement exercise has been initiated and works are expected to commence early autumn 2021."

Welcoming the investment, councillor Edwards says the steel structures - recently named as one of the best tourist attractions in Northern Ireland by Tripadvisor - said it is latest welcome development at the site.

“The Let the Dance Begin sculptures or the Tinnies have become a major landmark and tourism location in Strabane town," he said.

"People are proud of the Tinnies and we’ve even seen them lately dressed in Tyrone colours in support of our fantastic GAA county team.

“There have been some investment over the past year or so. We’ve seen hedges cut back and seen the installation of picnic benches which has to be welcomed.

“What we have not seen is investment in much needed light upgrades. It’s been particularly disappointing unable to mark significant occasions or civic movements in Strabane town recently as over half the lights were broken.

“Campaigns like Baby Loss Awareness Week and Pride should be highlighted across the council area.

"When you look at Derry’s Guildhall and City Clock you see it well lit and maintained but the Tinnies have been neglected.

"I’m delighted to be part of the SDLP who’ve pushed for upgrades."

Party colleague, Jason Barr, speaking at the meeting said: "Brilliant news for what we call locally as the Tinnies in Strabane. It's brilliant news now to see that this funding has been secured outside of council so it's not going to be up to council to pay for this.

"This will enhance that area at night and it will help in illuminating them especially when they are going to be lit up for special occasions for charities and remembrance occasions.

"Totally welcome this. It's absolutely brilliant news."

Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr, also welcomed the investment as "good news" for the town.

"I'm glad to see this," he said. "A few weeks ago they named as the second best tourist attraction in the North so it's good to see the investment coming from the department."