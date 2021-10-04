Arrest made in UDA probe

Detectives from the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCFT) have arrested a man in his 30s following a search of a Coleraine address on Sunday.

The raid was part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA

A number of items were seized and taken away for further examination.

The detained man was taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Station for questioning

Detective Inspector Brennan said: “North Antrim UDA claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate local people for their own gain.

“The Human Rights abuses they carry out in their local community should not be tolerated in a modern society, and I would appeal to the community not to turn a blind eye to the criminal activities of North Antrim UDA.

“This criminal group remain a priority for the PCTF and we are committed to tackling their criminality in all its forms.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities."

Anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.