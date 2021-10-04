Sharon's hair salons are a 'cut' above the rest

BUSINESS is booming for Castlederg woman Sharon Campbell (Porter).

The recently married 28-year-old has just opened her second hair salon, named Gortaclare Hair with premises in Victoria Bridge and Donemana.

It was at the age of 16 when Sharon started her training at Omagh College, in which she was there for a total of three years and left with a Level Three NVQ Diploma in hairdressing.

"From a young age I always had an interest in hair and I am so grateful that I have come so far in 12 years,"

"I am also very proud in myself, at school and college I never imagined I’d have any business of my own never mind two," she commented.

At the moment Sharon works between the two salons herself but is hopeful she can employ more staff as her business grows.

Throughout the month of October there are special offers in both salons which are open Monday to Saturday.

The first being 10% off all colours and the second, senior citizen Tuesday, offering 10% off all services to senior citizens all day every Tuesday.

Booking is by appointment only through Facebook, text and telephone with gift vouchers also available.

"As well as being at the salon I am available for weddings, special occasions and house calls," she continued.

"I would like to thank my husband, family and friends for their encouragement, support and all their help in setting up my business," she added.

To check out Gortaclare Hair, visit https://www.facebook.com/gortaclare.