MLA welcomes call for full public inquiry into mother and baby homes

WEST Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, has welcomed the call for a full public inquiry into mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland.

The Truth Recovery Design Panel has recommended a public inquiry alongside redress payments to survivors.

The local MLA said: “I and the SDLP welcome this call by the independent panel for a full public inquiry into Mother and Baby Homes.

"Our thoughts are with the victims on what will surely have been another difficult day on their journey for truth.

“A public inquiry is what we in the SDLP suggested at the time the panel was established and sought assurances from the Executive Office and Ministers that if such an outcome was requested that it would be delivered.

“This was agreed by the First and Deputy First Ministers then and now that the panel has made its recommendations, it must be swiftly agreed, constituted and delivered."

He added: “It is essential that therapeutic and support services also to be offered alongside an inquiry.

"These women and children were badly failed by state and religious institutions up until as recently as 1990.

"We must find out the truth, deliver proper financial redress and ensure a proper acknowledgment and fitting memorial is put in place."