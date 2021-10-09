Police warn over voucher scammers

MEMBERS of the public have been warned to be aware of scammers following the launch of the £100 high street voucher scheme.

There have been reports of cold callers arriving at peoples’ homes alleging they can help them apply for a voucher.

Eddie Lynch, the Commissioner for Older People, has urged people to be aware of scammers.

“Unfortunately, there will always be those who will seize any opportunity to steal from individuals and I want to remind everyone to be vigilant,” he said.

“I am aware of cold callers who have been claiming to help people with applying for the scheme and requesting bank details.

“At no point during the application will you be asked for your bank details, nor should you receive cold callers to your door claiming they can assist you with the process.”

PSNI Supt Gerard Pollock added: “What the scammers are presenting as or what they are telling the member of the public is that they’re going to apply to the scheme for them, take their details and then they will receive the £100 voucher to their home address.

“There is no process to do that and there will be no one officially from the Department for the Economy or any official person calling at your home address.