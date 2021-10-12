UUP pay tribute to former Mayor of Armagh, Charlie Rollston

The Ulster Unionist Party has paid tribute to former councillor, Charlie Rollston, who has passed away.

Ulster Unionist Party Chairman Danny Kennedy said: “Charlie was a former Ulster Unionist Councillor in the old Armagh City & District Council.

“He served as Mayor and was a very distinguished local government representative. He was a hard-working and dedicated individual, fair minded and very public spirited.

“I worked closely with Charlie and always had enormous respect for him as an individual and councillor and I would like to send my condolences to his family.”

Ulster Unionist Alderman Jim Speers said: “I have known Charlie all my adult life. He was a committed unionist, a real character and a gentleman in every sense.

“He was a dedicated public representative and represented the Orchard electoral area with me on Armagh City & District Council between 1993 and 2011.

“He was also extremely supportive of me in my role as Group Leader and was committed to working for the entire community in the wider Armagh area.

“I have lost a good friend and colleague and a fine gentleman. My thoughts today are with his wife Irene and the family circle.”

A funeral notice said Mr Rollston was the “much loved father of Jacqueline, Ann, William and Andrew, dear father-in-law of Wesley, Godfrey, Joy and Diane, devoted grandfather of Daniel, Jayne, Lee, Carley, Megan, Stuart, Emma, Luke, Calum, Jack, Matthew, Alexander and Abigail and a dear brother of John and the late Mervyn”.