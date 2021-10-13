Apple Fayre is 'Rejuiced' in size, but not in enthusiasm!

RICHHILL'S annual Apple Harvest Fayre is back.

With last autumn's event having been postponed because of Covid, its return this year has meant an even more eagerly anticipated event.

As per tradition, the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre will be staged on the last Saturday of the 10th month, the date of which this year is October 30.

Remarkably, given the scale and popularity of the extravaganza, the whole thing is planned and delivered by just a few volunteers from the village.

That said, there is no doubting that its popularity extends far beyond Richhill itself, for visitors from much further afield now make the trip each year to enjoy the food, crafts and arts on offer. And having missed out last year on what had become an annual treat, the expectation is that they will be back in their droves two weekends hence.

