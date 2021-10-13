Farm families help with rural vaccine push

FOUR rural communities in the Western Trust area have benefitted from assistance from the Farm Families Health Checks van in the latest phase of the Trust’s vaccination programme roll-out.

The Farm Families Health Checks Programme is a regional NI service supported and funded by DAERA and PHA and hosted by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust. They provide a means for farmers and their families to access health checks from a portable clinic and from local community settings.

The first of four additional first dose Covid-19 Vaccination pop up clinics occurred at Beragh Community Hub on Monday, October 11, followed by Ecclesville Centre in Fintona on Tuesday and Lisnaskea’s Castle Park Leisure Centre on Wednesday.

A further clinic is scheduled for St Ninnidh’s Parish Hall in Derrylin next Monday, October 18 (5pm to 9pm).

A number of Farm Families Health Checks Programme staff worked alongside those from the Western Trust to deliver first dose first dose vaccinations to over 100 members of the public at the first two clinics.

Western Trust Health Improvement, Equality Involvement spokesperson Siobhan O’Donnell, said: “We are delighted to have the Farm Families Health Checks staff and mobile unit working alongside our Western Trust vaccinators as partners at these four additional rural pop ups, and this is a great example of partnership working in action.

“This was a multi-agency initiative and we are grateful for the support received from partner agencies DAERA and PHA in making this happen within a short timescale.”

The innovative Farm Families Health Checks Programme consists of a mobile unit which will be available at local markets and community events across Northern Ireland, to offer on-the-spot health checks consisting of Blood Pressure monitoring, BMI, cholesterol check, diabetic screening and mental health screening.

In addition, individual lifestyle advice will be given on a range of health issues, and onward referral completed to local support services as required. For more information, including the schedule of where the screening van will be visiting, please contact Tel: 028 2563 5573 or Email: farm.families6@northerntrust.hscni.net

For the latest information on the Western Trust’s vaccination programme please visit the Western Trust Vaccination Info page.

If you are planning to attend a vaccination clinic please do not do so if you:

* Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

* Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 days

* You have been advised to self-isolate

* Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last seven days.

Anyone attending a vaccination clinic is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and photographic ID if possible.