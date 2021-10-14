Minister urged to make sure ‘temporary’ out of hours change does not become permanent

Minister urged to make sure ‘temporary’ out of hours change does not become permanent
Michael Scott

Reporter:

Michael Scott

Email:

editor@ulstergazette.co.uk

HEALTH Minister, Robin Swann, has been unable to say when the Urgent Care Out of Hours service will re-open in Armagh – leading to further concerns over its future.
Over 10 weeks have elapsed since the Southern Trust announced its plan to suspend the service and instead centralise appointments to the Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area Hospital.
And that has led to Newry & Armagh MLA, William Irwin, to write to the Minister to seek an update on its future.
At the end of last week, he got his answer – and Mr Swann spoke of giving consideration to a regional model for the service.

More in this week's Ulster Gazette, on sale in the shops now, or read it now by buying our e-edition - click here.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639