Local school bus services affected by 'industry-wide shortage of drivers'

AN ‘industry-wide shortage of drivers’ is affecting school buses, the Education Authority (EA) says, resulting in the cancellation of a number of routes in recent days.

The education body says the issue means "last minute changes" can occur to scheduled services, while the COVID-19 pandemic is also impacting on service provision.

According to the EA's website on Monday, routes in the Strabane/Donemana area for pupils travelling to Strabane Academy and the Douglas Bridge/Sion Mills areas for pupils of St Eugene's PS and Sion Mills PS, experienced disruption.

The EA has also issued an apology to those affected but says it's only been "a very small number" of routes that have experienced disruption.

"At times last minute changes can occur to any one of our 2,750 transport services but we are working extremely hard to keep disruption to an absolute minimum," a spokesperson for the EA told this newspaper.

"At present a very small number of routes are affected and we understand and apologise for the inconvenience caused for those families affected.

"Currently there is an industry-wide shortage of drivers, and in addition driver and escort availability for the EA and private operators is also affected on a daily basis by COVID, and can be affected at extremely short notice.

"We are actively seeking relief staff to help deliver this and other services.

"We also update our website on a daily basis with information on any routes affected the following day and we have been working with schools to ensure that parents are informed of any changes."

He added: "We would also remind parents of the Department of Education's guidance to consider active travel where appropriate and that home to school transport should only be used where there is no alternative available"

However, a local councillor claims that there has been a lack of communication with parents on the issue.

DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney was speaking on Monday as a number of secondary school children in the wider Donemana area faced a third day of having no transport to school.

"This issue has been ongoing in Donemana, Artigarvan and Cullion since Thursday," he said. "There has been no bus service on for the children to go to school.

"I have been speaking to parents who have children who have exams coming up now before Christmas and it's causing serious concern.

"There has been disruption in the last year with COVID and the last thing thing children need now is more disruption just because of transport.

"It's vitally important that the bus service is on to bring them to school.

"There has been very little communication with parents. The only information they have is when they look online and see that the service is off.

"What they are hearing is that the bus driver is off on holidays and there is nobody to take over that route.

"It's totally unacceptable and it's something that the Education Authority needs to address."

The Sperrin councillor said he had asked his DUP party colleague, Tom Buchanan MLA, to raise the matter in the Assembly.

He added that given the rurality of some of the areas impacted, the uncertainty is causing great inconvenience.

"There are a lot of families in these areas who depend on the school bus service, and there are parents who don't have cars or any means of driving their children into the school then," he continued.

"You have parents who are dropping their children off to get the bus and they are then standing waiting on the bus, only for the bus not come," he continued.

"That then causes a problem. When it happens in the rural area, it's much more disruptive because you can't just walk down the street to the school.

"Some of these children, the parents or grandparents maybe have to drive a mile or two - maybe more - to get them to the bus in the first place.

"Then when the children are dropped off and the bus doesn't come, arrangements have to be made then to pick them back up again and get them to school

"The EA need to get the issue sorted quickly. It's also important to make sure that the information gets out to the parents."

Regular updates on the EA website show the routes that are affected and the EA has urged parents to keep up-to-date by logging onto:

www.eani.org.uk/news/transport-updates