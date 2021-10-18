One week left to apply for Spend Local cards

ECONOMY Minister Gordon Lyons has encouraged those who have yet to apply for their Spend Local card to do so as soon as possible.

The online portal and accompanying telephony service will close on Monday, October 25.

After this date it will no longer be possible to apply for the £100 pre-paid Spend Local card.

With just one week left to apply, the Minister said: “The response to the High Street Scheme has been magnificent and our retail, hospitality and service sectors are now starting to feel the benefit of the extra spend that it brings.

"With just days left before the portal closes, around 90 per cent of those eligible have applied for their Spend Local card.

“I would appeal to those people who have yet to apply for their pre-paid £100 Spend Local card to do so now through the online portal on nidirect.

“By applying for, receiving and spending your card you will be supporting your local shops, hospitality and other services which have been most affected by economic impact of COVID-19.”

When an applicant receives their card, they will need to verify the card through a computer-operated phone system or text message and make the first payment using a personal identification number (PIN), before they can start to use it for contactless payments.

Spend Local cards can be used in all participating businesses in Northern Ireland up until November 30.

They cannot be used online or for gambling or some financial and legal services.

The Minister concluded: “With just days left before the portal closes, my message to those yet to apply for their Spend Local card is: apply now, spend local.”