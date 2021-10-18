Police investigating house burglary

POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary at an address outside Donemana.



Sergeant Robb said: “The burglary took place at a house on the Duncastle Road between Donemana and Newbuildings between the evening of Friday, October 15 and the evening of Sunday, October 17.



“During the intrusion, a number of rooms were totally ransacked.



“While it’s not clear at this stage what, if anything, has been taken, the reporting person has understandably been left badly shaken.



“I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1419 of 17/10/21.”



Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org