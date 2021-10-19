Tributes to Jake following Portadown incident

Tributes have been paid after the death of a man following an incident in Portadown.

Jake Bailey-Sloan died overnight in hospital, aged 23.

Cusher councillor, Paul Berry, said he was “totally shocked and devastated to learn of the sad and untimely passing of Jake”.

He added, “I had the pleasure, like so many, of knowing him and he was such a really good guy who always looked out for others.

“He was caring, thoughtful and all round really good guy. I remember when he came to meet me over a coffee when he shared with me his vision for developing The Mill a few years ago and seeking help and advice on planning issues etc.

“He was bursting with energy and enthusiasm and the development was a real legacy to him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole family circle at this tragic and sorrowful time.”

Yesterday police made an appeal information following an incident in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday, October 17, which has left a man, aged in his 20’s, in a critical condition in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Wilson said: “We believe at this time that the injured man was assaulted outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown Town Centre, at around 1:40am on Sunday morning.

“A short time after the assault occurred it was reported that the man had fallen in the street and was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remains at this time in a critical condition.”

DS Wilson added that a 22-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Wilson continued, “From CCTV footage of the scene at the time of the incident we can see that there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has dash-cam footage from the scene which could assist with our investigation to contact detectives at Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”