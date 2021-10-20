Strabane town centre 'in a dreadful state', Assembly hears

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has affirmed her commitment to the delivery of the Strabane public realm scheme.

The Sinn Féin politician was speaking in the Assembly where she was pressed for an update on the project by West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan.

Ms Hargey told the local MLA that she is "extremely supportive" of the plans for a major overhaul of the town.

"My department received the updated economic appraisal for the Strabane town centre public realm scheme in August 2021, to a total value of £5.1 million," Minister Hargey said.

"My departmental officials are reviewing that appraisal, which will require advice from our technical advisers and economists, before securing the necessary approvals in my department and the Department of Finance.

"I am extremely supportive of the works, which will help to physically improve the town centre of Strabane.

"That said, any departmental funding will have to be considered alongside my other departmental priorities.

"I understand that the council is seeking departmental support of over £4.8 million, which is 95 per cent of the total cost."

The Minister also outlined her department's recent support for regeneration of the town.

She continued: "For instance, my department has invested £729,000 to improve the greenway network, which has created a 3.7 kilometre greenway in the town.

"A further £215,000 has been invested to deliver a second phase of the Strabane revitalisation project. That initiative has seen extensive improvements to shopfronts in Church Street, Market Street and Butcher Street.

"Derry City and Strabane District Council has also recently been awarded £120,000 towards the development of a masterplan for the Strabane town centre regeneration project.

"That masterplan will form the foundations for the city deal project, which will ultimately transform the canal basin in the heart of the town.

"Derry City and Strabane District Council has also benefited from almost £1·6 million from the COVID-19 recovery revitalisation programme. In addition, my department continues to support the 11 core neighbourhood renewal projects with an annual resource budget of over £416,000."

Responding to the Minister's remarks, Mr McCrossan said the town needs to be revitalised.

"It is in a dreadful state of disrepair and badly needs that regeneration," he said. "The Minister) said that it would be subject to other departmental priorities.

"I urge the Minister, on behalf of the people of Strabane and, indeed, wider West Tyrone, to ensure that that is an absolute priority, because it is not sufficient in its current state and needs to be addressed in order to ensure that Strabane is attractive, vibrant and welcoming to all who live and work there and also to anyone who might invest there."

Minister Hargey said she recognised the importance of investment in Strabane.

"I saw that for myself when I visited there a while ago. In recent months, because of restrictions, I have also met groups through Zoom meetings to talk about the regeneration needs," she continied.

"I have committed heavy investment into that area. However, I recognise that there is much more to be done.

"Obviously, the council has put the new proposal to the Department. We are looking through that at the moment."

The Minister cautioned that with other requests coming in from the council, "I obviously have to look at them all to ensure that we can look at regeneration in the round".

Ms Hargey continued: "That having been said, I know that the public realm scheme is part of the City Deal, and we will look at it in that context.

"On the timeline, we are working on this with our economists in the Department, and we are still liaising with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"An appraisal of such scale will take a bit of time, but I am hopeful that, over the next few months, we will have more clarity."

Sinn Féin's Maolíosa McHugh said initiatives like the public realm scheme "are certainly a welcome step towards social regeneration and, hopefully, will act as a pilot for our other towns and city centres."