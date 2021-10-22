500th anniversary of Battle of Knockavoe to be marked with series of events planned by council

IT'S one of the most scenic vantage points overlooking Strabane and a popular location for walkers and hill climbers, but did you know a bloody battle was fought on Knockavoe almost 500 years ago?

Knockavoe or Cnoc-Buidhbh (Knockboov) - the hill of Bove Derg - dominates the town to the east and at its summit provides spectacular views over Co Tyrone and Donegal.

But it is also associated with one of the most significant confrontations between local traditional enemies, the O’Neills and the O’Donnells.

The Battle of Knockavoe was fought on June 15 ,1522, between the O'Donnells, led by Hugh Dubh O'Donnell and Manus O’Donnell, against the O'Neills, in which the O'Neills and their supporters were surprised and routed.

There is little known about the battle except for an account in the Annals of the Four Masters, and plans are now being put in motion by Derry City and Strabane District Council to mark its 500th anniversary.

The Annals state that: "The Battle of Knockavoe (Cnoc-Buidhbh), was fought on 15 June 1522 between the O'Donnells, led by Hugh Dubh O'Donnell and Manus O’Donnell, against the O'Neills, in which the O'Neills and their supporters were surprised and routed.

"While encamped at Knockavoe, near Strabane, Conn O'Neill's forces were surprised at night by Hugh Dubh O'Donnell and Manus O'Donnell.

"Hugh and Manus led their small force quietly up to the campsite and launched a surprise attack. After a long struggle the O'Neills and their supporters were routed with a loss of 900 men and O'Donnell took possession of the camp, with an immense quantity of booty.

"The battle was one of the bloodiest ever fought between the O'Donnells and O'Neills. It was said that there was 900 killed and buried with Christian rites in mass graves on the hillside (now Church Street) below the Friary.

"Early in the twentieth century, long buried remains were unearthed during pipe laying operations in the Church Street/Patrick Street area."

Plans to commemorate the battle were disclosed at a meeting of council's Business Committee.

"The 500th anniversary is an opportunity to raise awareness of this important local historical event.

"The Museum Service is seeking advice from archaeologists at Queens University and the Historic Environment Division for a research community excavation focused on locating further information on the Battle of Knockavoe," a report stated.

"Officers are currently scoping out funding opportunities to progress the research excavation. The information obtained from this archaeological project will form part of the content for an exhibition in the Alley Theatre, Strabane in June/July 2022.

"To accompany the exhibition a talks programme will be provided as well as a focus on the Strabane poet William Collins, who wrote the song "At the foot of Knockavoe".

"William Collins was born in Strabane in 1840 and emigrated to Canada at the age of 15. He wrote several books of poems and also wrote for the Boston Globe and the New York Globe."

Sperrin Sinn Féin councillor Dan Kelly says the anniversary is a timely opportunity to "highlight and instill interest in this key event in our local history."

"Officers are currently scoping out funding opportunities to progress the research excavation," he said.

"There is debate about where the battle actually took place so hopefully the information obtained from this archaeological project will form part of the content for an exhibition in the Alley Theatre, Strabane in June/July 2022....

“Funding will be sourced for the archaeological research and budget will be utilised from the Museum Service programme 2021-22 to cover costs for the development of the exhibition.

“A detailed programme of events and full cost will be provided at the start of next year when everything is finalised."

Councillor Kelly added: "I believe that this anniversary is an opportunity to involve our local schools and ignite the imagination and interest of the children in the historical significance of local landmarks such as Knockavoe and Church Street/Patrick Street area where it is believed that many of the 900 who perished in the battle where buried.”