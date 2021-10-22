Large attendance at drugs and alcohol awareness event at Fountain Street centre

FOUNTAIN Street Community Development Association via its Neighbourhood Renewal funded project hosted an extremely successful drugs and alcohol awareness course at their centre last Thursday night with a large crowd in attendance.

The event was delivered by HURT (Have your Tomorrows) with Dessie Kyle and John Devine both delivering addresses to the attentive crowd whilst 'Mark' gave a very powerful personal account of his addiction which captivated everyone and was met with loud applause at the conclusion.

Aodhán Harkin, project Co-ordinator at Fountain Street Community Development Association, said: "It was held to raise awareness of the current trends in society and attracted people from various sectors including the local community and voluntary sector, parent and residents, students, search and rescue group, and the ethnic community amongst others from the statutory sector including council and the Housing Executive.

"We sincerely hope that everyone took something away from the event and hope to follow up on this with further educational programmes in the near future."

Dessie Kyle, from HURT, said he was delighted with the large attendance.

"HURT would like to thank all of the participants who attended a well-supported community information event in Fountain Street Community Centre to raise awareness on issues associated with harmful substance use," he commented.

"It is always refreshing to see these events so well attended and supported by members of the local community and from Strabane civic society.

"We would like to thank Aodhán Harkin for asking us to deliver this presentation and to the Community Association for hosting the session.

"The large turnout is an indication of the genuine interest of the local population in issues impacting their community and of their willingness to learn how to recognise and seek help to support people impacted by substance misuse.

"If anyone wishes to avail of more information or enquire how to access our services, please contact us on 02871 369696.

"Support is available locally in Strabane through our outreach services."