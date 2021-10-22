Road reopens

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com
Friday 22 October 2021 8:36
The Moyarget Road, Ballycastle has reopened following a road traffic collision on Thursday 21st October.
