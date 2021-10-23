Clady HGV issue 'running on far too long' but resolution in sight- Minister

DEPARTMENT for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon is confident the end is in sight to the long-running saga of implementing a HGV weight restriction in Clady.

During her visit to the district last Wednesday, the Minister met with residents in the border village to see and hear firsthand of how the constant traversing of large lorries is blighting their lives.

For years lorry drivers have been using Clady as a shortcut from the A5 to Donegal and vice-versa, often late at night and this, they say, is posing dangers to villagers and their homes.

Damage has been caused to property in the past and some residents have also had their cars damaged while the village's main thoroughfare has become blocked on occasions.

Residents are frustrated at the length of time it is taking the consultation process to conclude and have threatened to blockade the road unless immediate progress is made.

A consultation into the proposal, which would prohibit vehicles exceeding 7.5 tonnes from travelling through the border village unless for local access, has concluded, with the department working to resolve two outstanding objections.

Pressed for a definitive answer as to when the process will conclude, Minister Mallon told the Strabane Weekly News: "Obviously there is a statutory process to be followed and we have to give objectors to the scheme any opportunity to respond.

"My department has written to remaining objectors at the end of September and they have a short window to bring forward any new information.

"If they don't bring forward any new information - and I understand this has been a very long and exhaustive process - then obviously we would look to progress this."

The Minister continued: "I met virtually with residents in December last year and today, I want to go to see the area for myself and also to listen directly to residents.

"I think it's very important that you listen to people who are affected by the issues that my department are responsible for."

Asked if she is confident that a resolution is in sight in the near future, Minister Mallon added: "I think the residents have a very strong case and this has been going on for some considerable period of time.

"As a department, we have to follow through statutory processes because, if we don't, we are open to challenge.

"Those are the processes that we are completing but I would hope that we are able to bring a conclusion to this quite quickly because again, this is another issue that has been running on for far too long."

The Minister visited the area on the invitation of local SDLP councillor, Steven Edwards, who said the Minister confirmed to residents plans for the issue to be resolved in the next number of weeks.

“I invited Minister Mallon to Clady to see first hand the impact HGV’s are having in the village. I was happy that she was able to hear from residents living on the Main Street and learn about the impact this is having on peoples lives," he said.

“Minister Mallon heard first hand how residents have had to move into the back rooms of their homes, how they’ve been disturbed by noise and how their evenings have been continually disrupted.

“This issue needs to be resolved for residents and I, along with SDLP colleague Daniel McCrossan MLA will continue to lobby and push for it until we reach a successful conclusion. Thankfully that conclusion is now in sight."

Party colleague and West Tyrone MLA., Daniel McCrossan, said it was important that residents were reassured on the issue and that a resolution will be coming very soon.

“This HGV restriction is a major priority for Clady and the wider Derg DEA," he said. “The Minister has confirmed that she hopes to progress the scheme this year with the next big junction being sign off by the end of the month.

"The issue will then go to Stormont and legislation will then hopefully be enacted. The whole process should be concluded within weeks.

“The people of Clady have been waiting 30 years on this and I’m happy that we are now close to a long term solution. The residents have had enough, they are losing faith in the process and were delighted to get reassurance from the Minister."