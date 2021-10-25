Spooky Strabane gearing up for Halloween weekend

THE excitement is building ahead of a packed Strabane Halloween programme this weekend, which will conclude with the traditional fireworks display on Halloween night.

On Friday and Saturday afternoon The Lost World will take over Strabane town centre, with an interactive trail of ghostly and ghastly characters, and some spectacular and special dinosaurs roaming the streets.

The Alley Theatre will be the place to be with Trick or Treat Ghostly tours sure to give you a fright and Halloween Mindfulness Workshops for any little children looking to escape the witches – activities will include Halloween theme stone art, Halloween breathing, Mindful Halloween eating and a spooky calm down jar, suitable for children 8 to 12 years old.

In Strabane Library enjoy Halloween storytelling and arts and crafts to get into the spooky spirit, caricature drawings like you have never seen before by internationally renowned Barry McGowan, and fantastic tunes from DJ Spooky Oliver Brown 'In da (Haunted) House'.

It will also be Teen Halloween Cinema Day at the Alley on Saturday evening with the movie ‘Goosebumps’ so come along in fancy dress for a chance to win special prizes, while on Sunday at the Alley, young audiences and families can enjoy live theatre with Teddy’s Hallowe’en Adventure for 3 to 6 year-olds and The Canterville Ghost for 5 to 10 year-olds.

Both shows include loads of interaction for little witches and wizards to join in with.

Make sure you are in Abercorn Square on Saturday at 1.30pm to catch the SPARK LED drummers. This theatrical performance of light will thrill and amaze so don’t miss out!

Don’t forget, if you need something to get you in the mood before the weekend comes along, why not take a trip along the Halloween Hay Trail to see lots of fantastic characters and creatures from Star Wars to Incy Wincy Spider.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Halloween without a spectacular fireworks show, so make sure you are out in the garden at 7pm on Sunday, October 31 to see the Strabane sky light up with the crazy colours.

If you live locally, please stay home to enjoy the fireworks show to help reduce traffic and crowds.

If you aren’t able to enjoy the show from home, the fireworks can be viewed from Meetinghouse Street but please remember to keep your distance from others not in your bubble and to park in town centre car parks to avoid blocking roads or pavements.

Leave plenty of time for your journey so you can enjoy the full extravaganza!

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said there is so much to look forward to over the weekend.

“It’s fantastic to have Halloween back in Strabane and it will be brilliant to see the town full of fancy dress and excitement," he said.

“From The Lost World to SPARK to the Alley activities and the fireworks finale, there will be loads to enjoy for the kids and for the adults as well!

“I would ask everyone visiting the town to be mindful of social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines. It’s really important that we all enjoy this exciting programme sensibly.

“So, get the costumes dusted down, get yourselves online and check out the details of everything happening in Strabane this weekend.”

You can find out more about the full programme on strabanehalloween.com