Additional public transport services for Halloween in Derry

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has confirmed additional public transport services will be available for people travelling to and from the Halloween festivities in Derry.

On Sunday October 31 extra late-night bus, coach and rail services will be available for people travelling to and from the festivities.

Additional shuttle buses will also be operating between 5pm and 10pm between 29 and 31 October between the North West Transport Hub and Foyle Street Bus Centre to facilitate people using the Walking Trail.

Minister Mallon said: “Derry is renowned for its Halloween celebrations with a range of events and activities culminating in the amazing fireworks display at 9.00pm on Halloween night.

“I want to ensure that we play our part in making the City’s Halloween festivities a success by providing additional public transport services for people attending the events. We have worked with Translink and the Council to develop the timetable and service plans for the Halloween Fireworks display and the wider programme of events.

“The city will be incredibly busy over the weekend and on Sunday in particular so I would encourage people to use public transport where possible or to walk or cycle if the journey is short. For those people driving to the city, I would urge you to follow any restrictions in place and park legally and responsibly at all times.

“I want to wish the local council, the people of Derry and beyond every success for what I am sure will be a fantastic event.”

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Derry City and Strabane District Council. Alongside the great range of special bus and train offers and services there will be a spooky installation inside the North West Transport Hub as part of the Council’s Halloween walking trail.

“We are looking forward to supporting this popular spooky spectacle by connecting people and communities and helping make this vibrant celebration a stand-out event for the region.

“We encourage passengers to plan their journey by visiting www.translink.co.uk or use the journey planner,” he concluded.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke said: “I am delighted that additional public transport services are being provided for those travelling to our world-famous Halloween celebrations this weekend.

“It promises to be a fantastic weekend for all the family and the additional transport services will make it more accessible for the public wishing to be part of the celebrations. I would strongly encourage the public to use public transport as much as possible and help reduce traffic congestion and help make the event a more enjoyable and safer experience for everyone.”