McShane welcomes proposed pilot funding scheme

Sinn Féin Councillor, Cara McShane, has welcomed a proposed pilot funding scheme 'Town Centre Experience Fund', which is aimed at supporting new initiatives to enhance town centre experiences.

Cllr Cara McShane was speaking after the proposal was passed at Council's Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday evening.

The paper will go to full Council at the start of November for final ratification.

Cllr McShane said: "This pilot project is aimed at providing financial support to local town and village centre-based retail businesses to create, develop or support experiences and initiatives, to assist in creating vibrant and sustainable town centres and enhancing the commercial, community or cultural experience of the town."

