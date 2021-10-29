Police appeal following Armoy burglary

Police appeal following Armoy burglary

Police appeal following Armoy burglary
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in the Main Street area of Armoy yesterday evening (Thursday 28 October).

 Detective Sergeant Moyne said: “At around 10pm, we received a report that a female home owner, aged in her 80s, had woken up to find that approximately 6 masked men had broken into the property.

 “They made off with a substantial sum of money in a red coloured car towards the Carrowreagh Road area, leaving the victim extremely distressed by the incident.

 “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the burglary to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2108 28/10/21.”

 A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639