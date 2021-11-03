Police appeal for information following Ballycastle burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Islandarragh Road area of Ballycastle yesterday (Tuesday, November 2).

Detective Sergeant Moyne said: “At approximately 7.30pm, police received a report that a man in his 80s had been burgled in his home by two unknown men.

"They forced entry and the house was searched but it is believed they did not take anything.

"This must have been a terrifying ordeal for this man and we are following all lines of enquiry to identify the males involved.

"While this sort of crime is uncommon we recognise the impact it will have on older residents in our community who are perhaps fearful.

“One of the suspects is described as in his 30s, with a Ballycastle accent, 6’ 1” in height, of slim build and wearing building gloves. The second suspect is described as a heavier build.

“I would appeal to anyone with who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area or have dash-cam footage, is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1757 of 02/11/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.