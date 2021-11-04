Police appeal for witnesses to Halloween night assault on teenagers

POLICE are investigating a report of an assault on three teenagers in Strabane on Halloween night.

At approximately 8.20pm, police received a report that the teenagers had been assaulted by a group of males whilst attending a Halloween bonfire event and required medical treatment following the incident.

"Three males aged 13, 17 ,19 have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail as police enquiries continue," a police spokesperson said.

"Officers would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage of the incident to get call police in Strabane on 101 quoting reference 2104 31/10/21.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."