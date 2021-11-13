Remembrance Day services to be held across the district

ROYAL British Legion (RBL) branches across the district are preparing to hold services to commemorate our Fallen heroes this Remembrance Sunday.

This year's Remembrance Day services will take place on Sunday, November 14.

In Strabane, an Act of Remembrance by the Strabane District branch of the RBL will take place on Sunday at the cenotaph on Derry Road.

The short service will begin at 9am where the Duke of Abercorn will be in attendance to lay a wreath on behalf of the branch.

Also in attendance and taking part will be councillors, youth groups and members of the clergy.

The branch is is encouraging people to turn out and support the event whilst adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The branch launched this year's Poppy Appeal at Artigarvan Primary School last Wednesday morning where Strabane RBL were joined by Robert Scott, Lord Lieutenant for County Tyrone.

Meanwhile, in Castederg the parade will form up at Albert Street car park at 2.30pm, moving to the War Memorial, led by Kilclean Pipe Band.

There will be a short ceremony and wreath-laying and act of remembrance.

The parade will then move off via John Street, Main Street, Lower Strabane Road to Albert Street car park.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 risk, an outdoor drive-in service will be held.

The service will be conducted by the Rev Peter Ferguson, of Derg and Killeter Parish.

In Newtownstewart, Legion members and friends will meet at the Model Primary School at 9.30am for inspection and parade of town, to the cenotaph for laying of wreaths.

The church service will take place at 10.45am in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, after which participants will form up again for the parade back to the school.

"Last year our Remembrance Sunday was a somewhat none event due to the COVID-19 regulations, with the poppy collecting around the houses not happening," said a spokesperson.

"This year we are trying to get back to a bit of normality although the event will be scaled down again.

"We hope you can join us on this very special occasion where we will be adhering to all government guidelines."