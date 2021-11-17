Stephanie ‘humbled’ by UK wide accolade

A BALLYMONEY nurse has said that she is 'completely overwhelmed' to have won the 'Student Nurse of the Year' award in a UK wide competition run by Nursing Times.

Stephanie Craig attended the exclusive JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London, with her mum, to be presented with her award recently.

Commenting on her success, Stephanie told The Chronicle; “I am completely overwhelmed and humbled to have won this prestigious award. This is a huge achievement for me and I hope I can continue to have a difference in peoples lives in my nursing career.”

Stephanie had been nominated by Queen’s University for being involved in the co-design of a Dementia Awareness Game and helping break down the stigma of dementia.

