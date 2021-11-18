Traffic weight restriction introduced in Clady

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has introduced a Statutory Rule which will significantly reduce the number of HGVs using the narrow main street through Clady village.

Minister Mallon said: “I recently met with residents and local representatives.

"I gave them a commitment that I would act to resolve this matter as quickly as possible and I am pleased to announce that a weight restriction will come into operation on November 29, 2021.”

The Statutory Rule will prohibit vehicles exceeding 7.5 tonnes maximum gross weight from using the B85 Urney Road, Clady from its junction with the B165 Bellspark Road to its junction with the U0204 Urney Road.

Vehicles are excepted from the restriction in certain circumstances such as HGVs making local deliveries or travelling to and from local businesses.

A spokesperson for the department said: "While the Statutory Rule comes into effect on the November 29 enforcement will not begin until signage has been placed on all approach roads.

"However the department would urge drivers of HGVs to refrain from using the route through the village from November 29 2021."