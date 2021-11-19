Enchanting festive procession planned for Strabane Christmas lights switch-on

SANTA Claus and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, will lead a festive themed procession through Strabane town centre to perform the town’s annual Christmas lights switch on this Saturday, November 20 at 5pm.

Santa’s switch on procession will consist of festive characters and beautiful bespoke Christmas themed mobile installations from LUXE.

The event forms part of council’s Uncover the Magic of Christmas programme which includes the Mayor's Magical Christmas Experience in the Alley Theatre.

The procession will depart from Dock Street at 5pm and will take in Railway Road, Asda Roundabout, Abercorn Square, Castle Street, Main Street, and Market Street before finishing back at Dock Street.

"I am delighted that we are able to welcome families back into Strabane town centre for the Christmas lights switch-ons this year," Mayor Warke said.

"I have spoken to our maintenance teams who have some exciting new lights installations planned and it will be a magical evening to see the town centres lit up for the first time.

"I will be accompanied by Santa and several walkabout festive characters for the procession as we leave the illuminated streets in our wake.”

To help generate maximum festive cheer there will be walk-about festive characters in the town centre in the afternoon before the Christmas procession from 2pm to 4.30pm plus arts and crafts workshops in the Alley Theatre from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and a magical Christmas film ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ also showing in the Alley Theatre at 2pm.

The full route of the procession is Railway Street, Railway Road, Asda Roundabout, Railway Road, Abercorn Square, Castle Place, Main Street, Market Street, Abercorn Square, Railway Street and back to Dock Street.

The Mayor's programme begins at Strabane's Alley Theatre on Saturday, December 4 from 12pm to 5pm before moving to the city's Guildhall from Friday, December 17 until Sunday, December 19.

Tickets are free and will be available to book at derrystrabane.com/christmas.

You can support council's support local campaign using the hashtags #ChristmasDS and #GiftLocal on social media.