Foyle Pride holding community focus groups for LGBTQ+ for community members

THE organisers of Foyle Pride Festival are looking to speak to the LGBTQ+ community in preparation for the return of a face-to-face festival of events in August 2022.

Encouraging members of the community to register and attend, Kathleen Bradley, chairperson of Foyle Pride said: "It’s really important that the community are at the heart of Foyle Pride and the committee want to do everything they can to actively, and effectively engage the community in the planning and delivery of the next Foyle Pride Festival.’

There are two community focus groups sessions planned, one in the city on Tuesday, November 23 at Bron Café, Bishop Street.

And the other in Strabane on Thursday, November 25 in the Melmount Community Forum, Ballycolman Road.

Foyle Pride want to thank Bron Café and the Melmount Community Forum for providing the space for the focus groups to happen.

Both events start at 7pm and registration is required using Eventbrite.

Closing date for registering is tonight (Saturday) at 7pm.

Links to register are on Foyle Pride social media platforms or can be found below:

Derry/L’Derry - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/191951290477

Strabane - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/195371570627