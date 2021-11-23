Man killed in Banbridge collision

Man killed in Banbridge collision
A MAN has died following a single vehicle collision in a residential area of Banbridge.

The man, aged in his 50s, crashed in Harberton Park, off the Ballygowan Road in the town this morning (Tuesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses and Sergeant McIvor said: “Police responded to a report of an incident at Harberton Park at around 7.20am this morning.

“Tragically, a male driver in his 50s of a grey coloured Toyota C-HR was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may captured dash cam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference number 199 of 23/11/21.”

