Met Office weather warning for wind on Fri & Sat

Potential for a period of very strong winds to develop across northern Scotland on Friday afternoon then extend south during the evening.



What to expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2021-11-26