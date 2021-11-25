Two charged on Lisnamurrican attempted murder

Detectives investigating an incident in which a severely injured man was discovered in a field on the Lisnamurrican Road, outside Broughshane, on Monday 11th October, have charged two men aged 36 and 51.

The two have been charged with attempted murder and kidnap and will appear via videolink at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday November 25th.

The 51-year-old has also been charged with breaching terrorist notification requirements.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

