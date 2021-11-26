£50,000 works to secure Ballycolman wall

SINN Féin councillor Michaela Boyle has welcomed substantive works to secure a wall in a residential area.

Work is underway at the bottom of the Ballycolman Estate on what has been a longstanding issue of concern for residents whose homes front the wall.

Speaking yesterday (Tuesday), councillor Boyle said: "I very much welcome these substantive works that my party and Brian McMahon in particular have lobbied for and it great to see this overhall to the wall now well underway.

“Given the wall was bellied out in places, water was leaking through a number of seams and the disintegration of the front red brick wall there has been residents facing the wall have obviously been concerned about the structural stability of the inner retainer wall given that it holds back tonnes of fill and soil on the higher ground above. "

The cost of the works being carried out to secure and re-build the wall is in the region of £50,000 which includes groundworks, new facing bricks and railings.

"It is estimated that all works will be completed before Christmas, weather permitting," councillor Boyle continued.

“This is a major job of work and may involve some level of disruption but when completed will go a long way to addressing the long-standing concerns of local residents."

