New 'Giants of the Sperrin' structure a 'huge boost' to tourism

WORK to erect a new 'Giants of the Sperrins' sculpture in Plumbridge as part of the Sperrin Sculpture Trail is expected to be completed in the New Year following the granting of planning approval.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has given the green light to carry out extensive works including the relining of the car park, seating, landscaping and associated site works at the Sperrin Heritage Centre on Glenelly Road.

The new structure seeks to showcase the epic stories associated with the Sperrins, the inspirational nature of the landscape, and the giant spirit and welcome of the people.

The application, which was made by council, is part of a wider proposal which involves the provision of three artwork sculptures at key locations within the Sperrins, in conjunction with two other councils.

The two other locations are at Davagh Forest within the Mid Ulster Council area and Mullaghacarn Mountain within the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area.

Councillors at September's Planning Committee meeting were told that the project would proceed in full consultation and agreement with the two councils.

Planning officials informed members that having considered the relevant planning policy they were satisfied the proposal complies with the relevant policy requirements and that the sculpture is of a suitable design in a rural landscape that will not adversely affect the rural character and landscape of this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Members heard that the proposal will not adversely affect the amenity of any nearby residents and will provide a safe access and sufficient parking at the site.

They were also told it will not adversely impact any protected sites or protected species. Unanimously voting in favour of planning approval, the proposal was passed subject to some conditions and clearance by the consultees.

Details of the sculpture design and drawings are expected to be revealed later this year.

Dermot Monaghan, NBA Planning acting as agents for the application, told the committee: "This project will be a huge boost to tourism in the Sperrins.

"It's part of a £2m investment in the Sculpture Trail throughout the Sperrins.

"It will attract more visitors to the area which in turn will have a positive impact on local businesses. Importantly, the proposal will not have an adverse impact on the local environment."

He also thanked council's planning department for progressing the application "quickly and efficiently."

Early this year an artist-led design and construction consultancy team was appointed to undertake the sculpture development and installation works.

This team consists of internationally acclaimed and Copenhagen based artist Thomas Dambo and Sperrins-based McGurk Architects.

At the meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Dan Kelly asked what the "projected timeframe for delivery of the project?" with Mr Monaghan replying: "As far as I'm aware, the proposal will be built early next year."

Councillor Kelly recommended the application for approval which was seconded by DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan.

He said he was "somewhat excited" at the announcement earlier this year that Mr Dambo had won the open competition to deliver the trail.

"There is a fascinating back story to the sculptures themselves and the poetry that goes with them and I think it's so exciting to see a Danish artist absorb some of that poetry form the Sperrins and some of that legacy stuff and incorporate it into a sculpture," he said.

The Sperrin representative said that the artist's sculptures have been installed around the world and are usually completed from recycled materials.

He continued: "It's a lovely concept to have these giants in the Sperrins.

"I'm so excited that he won the open competition and that he's going to be delivering them - and that we're getting two of them in our council district on the one site.

"I think this is exciting not just in terms of this initial development but for the possibility of the whole redevelopment of that Sperrin Visitors Centre site which has been mothballed for a couple of years.

"I kind of see this as stage one and I'm so excited by the work that council has done because there has been a lot of work done on this."

Councillor Kelly also acknowledged DAERA for the "trust placed in council" for the project and said the project will have many significant benefits.

The Sperrin Sculpture Trail is being delivered through the Rural Tourism Scheme as part of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 with support from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

It aims to install an iconic and unique art piece within each of the three council areas in an effort to drive and encourage rural tourism and support investment in local natural and built heritage.

The estimated cost of project delivery is £1,887,000 of which £1,325,000 has been secured from DAERA's Rural Tourism Scheme and match funding of £562,000 agreed by the partner councils.