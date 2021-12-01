Calls for reinstatement of mobile testing unit in Strabane

DERRY City and Strabane District Council is to write to the Public Health Agency (PHA) seeking the reinstatement of the mobile COVID testing centre in Strabane.

Just days after it was announced that the unit would be relocated from the Melvin Sports Complex, where it has operated for over a year, it was subsequently confirmed that the facility will not reopen.

Council and local businesses were informed that the site would relocate to the Canal Basin's north car park last Monday, but the PHA has since cconfirmed it has "no immediate plans" to return the Mobile Testing Unit (MTU).

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, has been pressing the issue with the PHA and had requested its return.

In response, the PHA said the situation would remain under review.

"A Mobile Test Unit (MTU) ceased operation at the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane on Friday, November 19," it said.

"Mobile testing is an agile capability that allows temporary testing sites to be set up quickly to serve communities on a rolling basis.

"MTU placements take account of multiple factors including circulating levels of COVID-19 in a locality, response to clusters or outbreaks, the need to support special circumstances such as care homes and universities, and the overall need for testing.

"PHA have considered this request and will not be deploying a vehicle to Strabane in the immediate future.

"The location of COVID-19 testing sites is kept under constant review and can rapidly change."

With no testing site in Strabane, it now means locals face travelling to either Derry or Omagh.

Mr McHugh said this is presenting difficulties for locals, particularly as the city testing site is poorly signposted.

"The PHA have again stated to me they have no immediate plans to relocate the Mobile Testing Unit back to Strabane I have strongly expressed my view to them that we need one in the town – not only to service Strabane but the wider rural areas," he said.

"In the meantime, for anyone who has been experiencing difficulties finding the testing site in Derry I have requested they erect additional signage directing people to the location.

" PCR testing remains key to reducing the spread of COVID-19 – please do not hesitate to get tested if you have symptoms."

The issue was also raised by Sinn Féin councillor, Michaela Boyle, at Thursday's monthly meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

She said she has also written to the PHA regarding the situation.

"Our office, and I'm sure a lot of other elected reps throughout Strabane, have been inundated with calls from members of the public about the demand and need of the testing centre in Strabane," she said.

"There is a continued need for this facility in the area, not just to serve the urban but the wider rural area of Strabane and district.

"I've had a lot of calls this week where people who have been asked to attend in the Duncreggan Road site (in Derry) or in Enniskillen and a lot of people don't have transport to these sites.

"I do know the one on the Duncreggan Road is not very well signposted either and a lot of people have missed their slots for getting tested because they just didn't know where they were going."

She proposed that council write to the PHA to have the mobile testing unit reinstated in Strabane.

"There has been a large outcry this week for it," councillor Boyle continued.

"There is still a high demand for it in the area given the numbers of COVID in Strabane, and it did serve the wider rural area of the district."

Independent councillor, Paul Gallagher, agreed.

He said: "We, as councillors, are now setting about our meetings in a different way and we are going full webinar in our committee meetings.

"We are not travelling to Derry for meetings, but it seems the PHA want to ask our citizens in this district to travel 15 to 20 miles to get a COVID test.

"The message coming out of government is about stay at home and save lives, but there's a big expectation that doesn't count for Strabane."

He added: "It's just not on that we've lost a testing centre.

"We were promised one in the Canal and it should be reinstated ASAP."