Council to explore feasibility of dedicated dog park

DERRY City and Strabane District Council has agreed to explore the potential for opening a dog park in the district.

A proposal by the DUP's Hilary McClintock was unanimously supported when it came before the full monthly meeting of the local authority.

Alderman McClintock's motion, which was seconded by the SDLP's Shauna Cusack, stated: "That this council actively explores the provision of enclosed dog parks similar to those in Antrim and Newtownabbey to allow all park users the opportunity to fully enjoy the facilities."

The city councillor said the suggestion for such a facility had been made to her by dog walkers in her local park, however she acknowledged that it was "difficult to balance the competing wishes of constituents" with some "coming from different positions" on the issue.

"Our council wardens cannot be everywhere to ensure that regulations in parks are being adhered to," she said.

"It's the old story of competing rights but I think we can explore how with very little effort and minimal financial outlay, we may be able to provide a possible solution that is popping up now in various council areas at present."

Alderman McClintock said that as well as the council area mentioned in her motion, she had since discovered that "doggy parks are much more widely distributed".

"Simply put, a doggy park is an area of existing parks fully enclosed from the rest of the park where dogs are able to run free," she continued.

"Dogs and dog owners feel safe and other members of the public also feel safe. This allows dogs to get the maximum amount of exercise in a safe and secure place."

The councillor added that the provision of a dog park brought benefits and would not be "impinging on parks where young people are", adding that she was asking council officers to "look at best practice elsewhere."

Councillor Cusack give her full support to the motion saying the provision of such a facility would bring great benefits for dog owners and their pets,

Sperrin Sinn Féin councillor, Dan Kelly, spoke of a visit to Marley Park in Dublin - the first dog park in Ireland.

"I know just how beneficial they are and how well they were received," he said. "In order to meet the demand from residents with companion animals and in particular dogs, some councils have in recent years introduced an off leash policy in the early morning hours and just before closing.

"Some have introduced segregated areas but like ourselves, most councils still have byelaws requiring that all dogs be kept on a lead at all times in public parks.

"Clearly there are a number of issues that need detailed examination such as managing the issue of dog fouling, children, people with phobias, casual play and sport etc but in advance of officers explorations - which will obviously lead to a susbequent report - we in Sinn Féin suppoort the notice of motion.

"We look forward to the discussion around the future arrangements of parks in this district and to developing and tailoring a policy which will shape whether we can accommodate fully off leash parks, sectioned off parks or whether we retain leashed parks, depending on capacity and need."

Alderman McClintock welcomed the unanimous support for her motion adding: "I think it's something that we can explore further at very little cost and it has plenty of benefits.

"I look forward to getting the paper."