Large-scale centres opening across Western Trust area for COVID booster jabs

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) will open large-scale COVID vaccination centres from today (Wednesday) in the latest phase of its extensive vaccination programme.

These clinics, based in Derry/Londonderry, Omagh and Enniskillen, will provide the opportunity for anyone eligible for a booster, first, or second dose jab to come along on either a booked or walk-in appointment for a Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics will be held from December 1 to December 14 at Templemore Sports Complex and the Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen, and from December 15 to December 21 at An Chroi Community Centre, Hillcrest Road, Waterside and Omagh Leisure Centre, Omagh.

Centres will be open seven days a week, 9am to 4.30pm each day except for Mondays and Thursdays when they will instead open 12pm to 8pm to facilitate evening appointments.

Those eligible for a COVID booster jab are those aged 40 plus who received their second dose jab of any COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago who have not already received their booster from their local GP practice or community pharmacist.

Those aged 16 to 17 who have received a first dose or those who have turned 18 since their first dose are also asked to come forward for their second dose, which will be given 12 weeks or more following their first dose.

Young people aged 12 to 17, who have not received their first dose through the schools programme or elsewhere, can also receive their first dose vaccine at the centres, so long as 12 weeks have passed since a positive COVID-19 test result or having displayed COVID symptoms.

There will also be capacity available for adults who have not yet received a first dose vaccination, or who have missed their second dose vaccine slot for any reason.

Booking for all of the Western Trust centres can now be made at the following link - https://COVID-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated.

Walk-ins will also be facilitated at each clinic.

With the emergence of the new Omicron variant having accelerated booster rollout plans, Western Trust HR director and vaccination programme lead, Karen Hargan, has urged all those eligible for a jab to come forward.

“This is an ever-changing situation, and our plans are having to adapt accordingly," she said.

"We have ramped up our roll-out of the booster programme so that as many people as possible can get a booster jab, at the earliest opportunity.

“But our priority right now is those most at risk; that is those over 50 years of age and people who are immuno suppressed, as well as those who, for whatever reason, have not yet received their COVID vaccination.

"We will accommodate these priority groups at any of our centres, and we would urge you to avail of this opportunity.”

If you have had a positive COVID test result in recent months, or have been displaying COVID symptoms, different criteria apply for dose intervals and time gaps post-COVID symptoms or positive tests for various age groups and cohorts.

For further information on dose intervals and timelines see the NI Direct website at:

https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/get-covid-19

-vaccination-northern-ireland

A Trust spokesperson said: "Remember that you can also book a first, second or booster dose of Moderna vaccine at your local participating community pharmacy, regardless of what first dose vaccine you received.

"If you are planning to attend one of our centres or vaccination Ccinics, please do not do so if you; are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever; have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 days and you have been advised to self-isolate.

"Anyone attending a walk in clinic is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and ID if possible."