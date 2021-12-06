Condemnation of Strabane town centre vandalism

SINN Féin councillor Michaela Boyle has condemned a window breaking spree in Strabane town centre overnight.

The local councillor said: "I am absolutely disgusting that Houston Homewares and other premises in town centre have had their windows broken.

"These business are making an invaluable contribution to our town.

"Whoever carried out this spree of vandalism does not!

“Hopefully whoever carried this out can be identified by CCTV and brought to book for their destructive actions."