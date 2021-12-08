Local businessman wins accolade in Director of the Year Awards

STRABANE business leader Kieran Kennedy MBE has had his outstanding contributions recognised at the 2021 Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) Director of the Year Awards, sponsored by AIB.

Mr Kennedy is the former managing director of O'Neill's Irish International Sports Co Ltd.

Joining the company over 40 years ago, Kieran was appointed managing director in 1988 and during his tenure, O'Neills became Ireland's largest sportswear manufacturing company.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Kieran and the team at O'Neills worked tirelessly to support the health service in the North West through the production of critically needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

His contribution to the local business sector was recognised by the Institute of Directors (IoD) in the Agility and Resilience category during a ceremony at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast.

Mr Kennedy is also chair of a local training organisation in Strabane - 21 Training.

He is due to receive an MBE in early 2022 and also holds key roles as chairman of Strabane BID and is a board member with Invest Northern Ireland.

Other recipients at the awards included David Henderson of Tobermore, who received the award for Innovation, while Ellvena Graham was presented with the Non-Executive Director of the Year Award.

This year’s ceremony also saw Kevin McNamee of Denroy Group receive the Family Business Director of the Year Award.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Gordon Milligan, IoD NI chairman, said: "I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate all of our 2021 winners, who have yet again demonstrated the resilience and strength of Northern Ireland’s business community across a breadth of industries and sectors, despite what has been a most challenging time for business.”

Commenting on their support for the awards Seamus McGuickin, AIB, head of Business Banking, NI added: "We are proud to continue our partnership with the IoD and to help showcase and support the numerous successful business leaders and entrepreneurs that have worked so hard to support the further development of our local economy.

“This has been an uncertain time for businesses right across the board, but it has been inspiring to witness how our business leaders have adapted accordingly and risen to the challenges they’ve faced.

“We would like to congratulate each of this year’s winners on their truly admirable accomplishments.

"It is of utmost importance that the achievements of Northern Ireland’s business community are celebrated, and we are delighted that the IoD Director of the Year Awards provide the opportunity to do just that.”