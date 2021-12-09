Retail NI welcome Spend Local card extension

RETAIL NI has welcomed the decision to extend the Spend Local card by five days.

Retail NI chief executive, Glyn Roberts said: “Given that ten thousand cards are out for delivery, the Minister made the right call to extend the deadline by five days to give shoppers more time to spend”

“We want to see as many cards being spent with our members as possible and hope that this extension will be a further boost to them”

“There is no doubt that consumers have responded well to the calls to spend their card with local independent retailers given the difficulties of the last eighteen months”