Retail NI welcome Spend Local card extension

Spend Local deadline extended until December 19
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

RETAIL NI has welcomed the decision to extend the Spend Local card by five days.

Retail NI chief executive, Glyn Roberts said: “Given that ten thousand cards are out for delivery, the Minister made the right call to extend the deadline by five days to give shoppers more time to spend”

“We want to see as many cards being spent with our members as possible and hope that this extension will be a further boost to them”

“There is no doubt that consumers have responded well to the calls to spend their card with local independent retailers given the difficulties of the last eighteen months”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639