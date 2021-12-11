Community Forum bringing some festive cheer to Sion Mills village

A LOCAL community organisation is helping to bringing some added festive cheer to the streets of Sion Mills this weekend.

On Saturday, Santa and Mrs Claus will be embarking on a tour of the village and all aboard a horse drawn carriage.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Sion Mills Community Forum who are encouraging residents to come out and enjoy the socially distanced event from their own homes.

The fun is due to get underway at 11am beginning from St Theresa's Hall.

From there, Santa will visit every street and estate in the village bringing with him seasons greetings.

A similar event ran last year and was hugely successful.

Speaking this week, Forum member Andy Patton explained: "Sion Mills Community Forum have invited Santa along to go around to all the houses and estates in the village again this year.

"Santa will be going around the village on Saturday, December 11, starting at the Bog Hall at 11am with the help of Denamona Carriage Hire and their fantastic horses.

"Santa’s helpers will be accompanying Santa and Mrs Claus to ensure all regulations are adhered to.

"Put the date in your diary and ensure your Christmas starts off properly!"

The Forum has also organised a Christmas window decorating competition with a £100 shopping voucher for grabs for the winning window.

The voucher will be redeemable at Syl Loughrey Shop in Ballyfatten and the competition will be judged in the week of Christmas.

Mr Patton said it's important that people remember the competition is about Christmas and its meaning, and not about expense.

In further good news for the village, Andy also revealed that a local business - The Ranch - have again offered Christmas Day dinners for 30 deserving people.

"We have again been blessed with the supply of 30 freshly cooked Christmas Day dinners by Benny Holland of the Ranch Takeaway in the village," he explained.

"We, as a Forum, are indebted to Benny once again as he has come forward to supply 30 dinners, freshly made on Christmas morning, for the older and vulnerable in the village.

"We will have our volunteers on the ground to deliver these dinners quickly to those chosen by 12.30pm on Christmas Day.

"Anyone wishing to put forward someone they know that is deserving of a beautiful dinner can contact by private message on Facebook (Joe Mills) or by phone or text on 07774747298.

"We again ask for the support to Benny and his takeaway during the year for his generosity towards our local community."