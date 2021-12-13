Western Trust supporting Sands Lights of Love services to remember families who have lost a baby

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) is supporting Sands Light of Love services which are being held this week for bereaved families.

The Christmas remembrance services are being held:

Tonight (Monday), December at 7pm, Immaculate Conception Chapel, Strabane – this is a new service in its first year

Thursday, December 16 at 7.30pm, St Michaels Parish Chapel, Enniskillen

Melissa Crockett, Childbirth & Pregnancy Loss Specialist Midwife at the Western Trust explains: “All families bereaved as a result of baby loss are welcome to come along to a Christmas remembrance service of carols and poems.

"All families are invited to bring an unwrapped gift in a gift bag for the age that their baby/child would be now this Christmas, these gifts will then be passed on to local charities to be distributed in the community to those who are in need the Christmas.

“All those attending are asked to wear a face mask/covering and will be required to complete track and trace details in adherence to COVID-19 government guidance.”

Each service has an event page on the Sands social media page with further information and support available for families during the upcoming Christmas season available on website at www.Sands.org.uk/lightsoflove

Sands encourage you to use the hashtag #lightsoflove