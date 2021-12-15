Councils launch new activity trails for Riverine Community Park

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, and chair of Donegal County Council, councillor Jack Murray, were in Lifford to launch the proposed Culture and Peace Activity Trails, which are one of the community animation programmes for the Riverine Community Park.

The Shared Space project is being funded through the EU's PEACE IV Programme which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Match-funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

It will see the creation of a regional park connecting the jurisdictions of the Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Donegal areas in Strabane and Lifford, and which is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The area will contain play parks; a comm​unity hub, an outdoor, flexible, multi-functional space for events and concerts, a pedestrian br​idge to link the communities in the north and south, a formal access link to the river and an environmental wetland area.

The deliverer has been developing a community engagement plan for the trails project and community-led workshops will commence in January 2022, where participants will have the opportunity to develop the themes and content for the interactive app around the Riverine area in both Strabane and Lifford.

The formal launch of Christmas Trails commenced on Thursday.

These are a taster of the app which will be used for the final Riverine trails, so families and others have a chance to experience using the app and finding their way around a trail with the given clues and details.

For more information on the trails, contact Allan Hamilton, CEO of Brilliant Trails at riverineproject@brillianttrails.com